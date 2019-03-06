Housing developments have gone ahead on land affected by industrial contaminants because of watered-down planning regulations, according to a leading architect.

Dave Sutton, an architect and former planner based in Cambuslang, said European rules require Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) for all major housing developments. But these were weakened in 2013 by new planning advice and further simplified in 2017, he said.

"The regulations now facilitate useless 'screening' or scoping reports, that fail to properly assess the environmental aspects and interactions of major new housing developments," he added.

Agencies involved in the regeneration of Oatlands, an area near Shawfield, in Glasgow, are meeting tomorrow night where residents are expected to put the contamination of the nearby Polmadie Burn on the agenda.

The Burn was closed off last month after the water turned green due to pollution. The discolouration has been blamed on carcinogenic Hexavalent Chromium (Chromium VI), the toxic compound featured in the film Erin Brockovich.

More than 30 hectares of land in the area is classed as contaminated as a result of the actions of chemical company JJ Whites, which operated in Rutherglen from 1820 to 1967 and which at one time produced more than 70 per cent of the UK’s chromate products.

As well as dumping waste from its processes in disused underground mine workings, slag contaminated with chromium was used as the foundations of buildings and even deposited in open air sites such as football grounds.

While partial remediation work has taken place in some areas, the pollution in the burn in a popular park, where children play, has highlighted the fact that contamination from underground dumps is still leaking into the environment.

Mr Sutton said home owners could end up footing the bill for any problems caused by the pollution in the vicinity of Oatlands, and elsewhere. "Householders on new estates need to urgently check if the planning application for their estate had an EIA," he said. "With housebuilders 'guarantees' effectively ending after two years, it will be the poor house purchasers who are left to deal with the long term problems."

Volume house builders are reaping major dividends, particularly in the context of Government help-to-buy policies, he added. "Unfortunately these excessive 'dividends' won't be used to clean up Polmadie".

The health problems caused to workers at the Whites' plant were no secret at the time and neither is the contamination left behind. It has been repeatedly raised over the years, and one site known as Shawfield Phase One has been remediated. However this is only 11 hectares, and another 29 hectares (Shawfield Phase Two) remains affected by contamination.

Avant Homes, which is developing the Oatlands housing development has claimed it did not know of the presence of chromium VI or any risk of it, prior to starting work on the Richmond Gate site, the part of Oatlands which is nearest to Polmadie Burn.

Tomorrow evening (Thurs) local residents are expected to demand answers of planners at the quarterly Oatlands Steering Group meeting, which is attended by residents, Avant Homes, and representatives of other agencies including Glasgow City Council.

Local MSPs are now joining forces to call for funding to clean up the legacy of contamination in the area, after regeneration agency Clyde Gateway said it did not have the tens of millions of pounds a full remediation programme is expected to cost.

"It is good to see the MSPs try to ge the huge funding required to belatedly tackle the pollution," Mr Sutton said. "But they also need to tackle the root cause."