First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has hailed police and first responders following an incident at Glasgow University.

Officers carried out a controlled explosion at Glasgow University today following the discovery of a 'suspicious package'

Thanks to @policescotland and @UofGlasgow for responding so well to this incident today. Important to have calm vigilance from the public while police enquiries continue. https://t.co/MUfDerXdDv — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 6, 2019

The First Minister took to social media to share her thanks writing: "Thanks to @policescotland and @UofGlasgow for responding so well to this incident today. Important to have calm vigilance from the public while police enquiries continue."

READ MORE: Glasgow University evacuated after 'suspicious package' found​

Officers rushed to the scene just before 11am this morning following reports of a package on campus.

A police spokesperson said: "The package was not opened and no one was injured. The emergency services were alerted and several buildings within the estate were evacuated as a precaution. A controlled explosion of the device was carried out this afternoon by EOD.

"A number of police cordons in and around University Avenue remain in place until further notice. There is no ongoing risk to the public.

READ MORE: Glasgow University evacuation: Everything we know so far

"Inquiries have established that a package received at the Royal Bank of Scotland building on Glasgow Road Edinburgh today posed no risk to the public and contained promotional goods.