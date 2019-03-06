A man has been rushed to hospital following reports of a 'stabbing' on a Glasgow bus.

Emergency services were called to Renfield Street in the city centre at around 5.25pm.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene, close to the junction with Union Street and Gordon Street, as Glaswegians began the commute home.

They found the male victim to have an injury to his leg.

He was admitted to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he is still receiving treatment.

His condition has not yet been specified.

Officers remained on the street hours after the initial call, and pictures on social media show police directing the public away from the scene.

Facebook page No1seems2care posted that there had been "a stabbing on number two bus".

Users commented that they hope CCTV caught sight of the incident, and they want the victim to make a full recovery.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were called to an attack on Wednesday evening.

He said: "At around 5.25pm on Wednesday 6th of March, police responded to a report that a man had been attacked on board a bus near to Renfield Street in Glasgow.

"An ambulance also attended and the man was found to have an injury to his leg.

"He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he is still receiving treatment.

"Officers are at the scene and the inquiry is ongoing."