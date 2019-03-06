POLICE say the suspect package detonated at Glasgow University is linked to three incendiary devices discovered around London which appeared to have come from the Irish Republic.

The package was discovered at the main campus mailroom in Glasgow's west end and was detonated by bomb disposal officers on Wednesday morning.

Staff and students were evacuated from buildings and no one was injured.

The developments came on a day of heightened caution, with postal sorting offices and transport hubs on high alert for more explosive packages after three homemade devices were found in the post room at London Waterloo station, City Aviation House at London City airport and the Compass Centre close to the grounds of Heathrow airport.

Police Scotland confirmed they were working with the Metropolitan Police, and later confirmed a link between what happened in Glasgow and London.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson, of Police Scotland, said: “There are similarities in the package, its markings and the type of device that was recovered in Glasgow to those in London. Therefore, we are now treating it as being linked to the three packages being investigated by the Met in London and both investigations are being run in tandem.”

Police Scotland counter terrorist officers are now carrying out an investigation into the device sent to the University of Glasgow.

Officers from both investigation teams are now working together closely to share any information or intelligence that could assist their respective inquiries.

Assistant Chief Constable Johnson added:“The package in Glasgow was identified by alert staff at the university mailroom who had received protective security information advising them to be vigilant and to report suspicious packages.

"The same advice has already been sent to a range of businesses, including transport hubs and mail sorting companies, and will now also be sent to those in the education sector.

"Anyone who sees something suspicious should report it to the police immediately.”

The discovery of the devices in London was described as a “sinister act” by the Irish Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan, although he stressed the motive behind the act was still “unclear.”

Scotland Yard said the London packages were all A4-sized white postal bags containing yellow Jiffy bags. One caught fire when opened by staff at Heathrow.

The airport said it would support the police investigation into the “criminal act”.

The force’s Counter Terrorism Command were had been treating the London incidents as a “linked series” and “keeping an open mind” about motives.

Irish police are assisting the Met as the Heathrow and Waterloo packages had stamps from the Irish Republic and had Dublin as the return address.

The one addressed to Waterloo appeared to add the transport company, Bus Eireann.

The stamps were issued by Ireland’s post office to mark Valentine’s Day and bore pink hearts, with the explosive devices stuffed into A4-size yellow Jiffy bags stuffed inside white postal bags.

Investigators said they believed the devices had not not designed to kill and were not sure enough yet to say if they had been the work of dissident Irish republicans who do not accept the peace process.

Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon said officers had found “nothing to indicate motivation of the sender”.

“We are talking to our Irish counterparts but at the moment there’s nothing to indicate motivation of the sender or ideology, so I cannot confirm at the moment if it’s connected to any Ireland-related terrorist groups,” he said.

Essex police said on Wednesday evening a package sent to Essex University had posed no risk.

In Edinburgh, workers at the RBS building in Gogarburn were also evacuated after another suspicious item was found but it proved to be a false alarm.

There was also a brief alert at Westminster as police warned peers and members of the public to avoid the House of Lords because of an unknown item.

The scare at Parliament was over within five minutes as police said they were ‘happy to update the item found was non-suspicious’.