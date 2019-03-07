Young athletes have won commercial sponsorship deals following a major conference in Glasgow.

They each received a £500 deal with Pinnacle Sports Group after attending the Via Sponsorship event, which was held yesterday and on Tuesday at Strathclyde University.

London-based Pinnacle Sports travelled up for the conference to look for new opportunities north of the Border.

Directors James Sheehan and Christian Smith said they were so impressed their company has agreed to support each attending athlete.

Mr Smith said: “The conference has been fantastic and I have just been inspired by each and every person here.”

The event also heard from the father of snowboarder Ellie Soutter, who died suddenly last year on her 18th birthday.

Tony Soutter, 55, said he would speak to business leaders at the university about the impact corporate sponsorship has on turning promising athletes into champions.

“Ellie was acutely aware it was costing me a great deal of money to fund her,” the Surrey-born businessman told a national newspaper.

“We did local fundraisers, which we used to raise about £2,500 a year from, and then she was lucky to have a private sponsor, who gave her £7,500 – but the £20,000 rest of it was out of the Bank of Dad, really.

“I always told her I didn’t mind as I wouldn’t do it unless I wanted to.

“But it weighed heavily on her, beside all the normal teenage worries and stresses.

“Because when you become an elite athlete, as Ellie was, all your friends are doing Saturday jobs then going out partying, but she couldn’t do any of that because she always had training. So sometimes it was very lonely for her.”

Via Sponsorship is Scotland’s first sport sponsorship conference. It aims to educate businesses and athletes about the importance of sponsorship in sport and create a platform for each to connect, communicate and share vital tips as they bid to make their careers a success.