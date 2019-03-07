It was once so vast it blanketed much of the Highlands.

Now young people are being sought for training in vital conservation skills to boost moves to bring about the return of the native Great Caledonian forest.

Volunteers with conservation charity Trees for Life have already established 1.6 million trees across the country and the charity is also successfully reintroducing red squirrels to fragments of suitable forest across the Highlands.

The charity is now seeking people for a rewilding training scheme, backed by the National Lottery Heritage Fund aimed at assisting the project while boosting their skills and employability in the rural economy.

The Caledonian Forest once covered much of the Highlands, but after centuries of deforestation, only about one per cent now survives.

Trees For Life is trying to ensure natural regeneration of woodlands and encourage the return of rare wildlife, plants and insects.

Its acclaimed Dundreggan Conservation Estate near Loch Ness, which was bought by the charity for £1.65 million in 2008, has become one of the UK’s largest areas of land bought for forest restoration.

Innovative research includes successfully encouraging aspen – a rare tree that rarely flowers or sets seeds in Scotland – to flower under controlled conditions, enabling it to produce seeds for propagation.

Other pioneering trials include introducing a mix of spores from mushrooms when planting and growing selected trees and seedlings, to improve growth and resistance to drought, heat and pests.

The charity is inviting applications until March 18 for its award-winning charity’s Skills for Rewilding programme, which is offering five people the chance to spend a year learning practical skills in landscape management, horticulture, community engagement, and estate management.

Based at Dundreggan, the former hunting estate that is home to ancient forest fragments, including outstanding areas of juniper and dwarf birch, the five appointed trainees will work alongside Trees for Life’s team.

They will carry out hands-on activities, such as growing native trees from seeds, landscape management, helping volunteers plant trees, engaging with communities and schools, and ecological monitoring.

They will gain accredited qualifications, including some from the University of the Highlands and Islands, and will also get the chance to broaden their experience by going on placements with organisations such as the RSPB and Scottish National Heritage.

“We’re looking to train young people who haven’t found their niche yet, or who are looking to change careers. It’s an exceptional opportunity to gain the practical experience that is highly sought after by employers, while being based in a spectacular setting,” said Paul Greaves, Trees for Life’s Skills for Rewilding manager.

Last year’s programme attracted more than 100 applicants and those taking part came from backgrounds including education, painting and decorating, and the hospitality sector.

The charity says it hopes to attract people from groups poorly represented in nature conservation, including younger local people, women, and individuals hoping to make a career change later in life.

Steve Micklewright, the charity’s chief executive, said: “The idea for this scheme came about because things are changing in the Highlands, and we needed more people who are equipped to help us to do rewilding and forest restoration. It is also about finding roles for people that are from the Highlands and are from this part of the world.”

Work to reforest Scotland has faced opposition from some groups. Supporters of deer, grouse and pheasant shooting have opposed tree planting on open moors, and some mountaineering groups are worried a loss of “dramatic open views and vistas”.

But Trees for Life says it aims to maximise wildlife, which means creating a diverse habitat, a mosaic of forest, bog and open spaces.

The charity says the renewed forest being created will benefit people and wildlife for centuries to come.

Applicants must be UK nationals and at least 18 when the traineeships start in July. The programme covers living expenses.