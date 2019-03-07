When the new BBC Scotland channel was launched, Steve Carson, its head of commissioning, made it plain that, for the corporation, this was no experiment, or toe-in-the-water: it was backing the digital venture for the long haul.

So, although it may be tempting to predict the entire future of the channel, or even its right to existence (which of course has already been granted by Ofcom), based on early ratings: it is really early days yet. The BBC will back the channel, I was told, until at least the end of its current Charter in 2027. So that gives this newborn at least eight years to find its feet.