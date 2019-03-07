How well I remember the excitement of, jings, 36 years ago, when Channel 4 burst on to our screens, augmenting the three channels with which Scotland (and the rest of the UK) had managed through the 1970s.

It’s not that I’m against BBC Scotland, really, just that I had thought we already had it. The new version, supplanting BBC2 Scotland but with all-tartan output, doesn’t strike me as offering much that the BBC, in its Scottish incarnation, didn’t have before. And certainly nothing that could not have been achieved without the trouble of a new channel and expense of £32 million a year.