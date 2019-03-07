This report could have been a big opportunity for the policing of Scottish Football.

The repeal of the controversial Offensive Behaviour at Football Act last year which united all political parties outside of the Scottish Government in opposition has created an environment which could have been used as a fresh start for engagement of football fans, police and clubs.

In truth this work undertaken by Mark Roberts - the UK Police Chiefs' Council lead for football policing and Deputy Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police falls way short of this.

Although even its existence was a major concession by Police Scotland who were generally of the view that their methods of policing football and indeed of all large public assemblies was in little need of change.

But although it was carried out as in other contentious issues involving the police the review was purely internal – carried out by a Police Officer with no public hearings and a general lack of transparency until it was published.

The majority of those that were talked to by Roberts were serving police officers so perhaps unsurprisingly the more concrete recommendations focus on external factors to the police force like stadium safety and licensing issues.

However even in those limited parameters there was some internal critique of police powers. Central to this are two factors the lack of engagement with football supporters and the perception of an aggressive pro-active form of policing when dealing with football fans. Campaigners characterise this as a “criminalisation” of fans which does not occur in any other form of policing of sporting or mass public events.

Roberts conceded there was a problem of perception amongst football supporters but the only solution was a better : “two way communication”.

In part this is a legacy of the Offensive Behaviour at Football legislation which was only repealed last year.

This has created a bad atmosphere with a system of mass monitoring of football fans with extensive use of video equipment. Evidence was gathered that could be used for later arrests or criminal prosecution.

Roberts was keen to defend mass surveillance of fans stating “an act of videoing can actually cause supporters to desist from poor behaviour on its own”.

There are not many other settings which justify this invasion of privacy of thousands on the basis of potentially changing behaviour.

In response to the jibe of treating fans as criminals Roberts is quite defensive “the existence of football hooliganism in Scotland is a fact” jumps out from the page.

A new approach could have explored the extensive powers of arrest and search which Scottish police currently have – now codified in an Act of Parliament - and how best to use them in discussion with representatives of football clubs and supporters.

But this was not done instead there is justification of current methods of policing.

So these methods are lauded as progressive policing– in fact the routine filming of fans was labelled by Roberts as a “preventative” measure in the best traditions of UK wide policing.

We have now had five years of a national police force in Scotland but the report identifies a tension between the national Football Coordinating Unit for Scotland (FoCUS) and local divisional officers for local matches who are actually responsible for gathering evidence for prosecution.

There is a sense that they are treading on each others toes.

This seems to be a microcosm of general issues which have plagued Police Scotland in recent times where lines of accountability and responsibility have been fuzzy.

Following the creation of Police Scotland and the statutory codification of the powers of police officers there is a real need for an overall look at the policing of public events across the country including the particular issues of football.

Unfortunately, this review does not provide it.