The Equality and Human Rights Commission has launched an investigation into whether the Labour “may have unlawfully discriminated against people because of their ethnicity and religious beliefs”.
The EHRC confirmed it is considering using enforcement powers against the party in relation to complaints over anti-Semitism.
A spokesman for the body said: "Having received a number of complaints regarding anti-Semitism in the Labour Party, we believe Labour may have unlawfully discriminated against people because of their ethnicity and religious beliefs.
"Our concerns are sufficient for us to consider using our statutory enforcement powers.
"As set out in our enforcement policy, we are now engaging with the Labour Party to give them an opportunity to respond."
