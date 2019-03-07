IF the workforce is to reflect the general population, it needs to become more diverse. That’s the message from the forthcoming CIPD (Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development) Annual Conference.

It sounds simple enough, but achieving those levels of diversity and inclusivity comes with a multitude of challenges that can only be tackled by those who are concerned with the wellbeing of the workforce in every organisation. It’s also true that every business will have its particular obstacles to negotiate.

In a packed programme, the day-long conference will feature speakers and discussions on the world of work, but there will be particular focus in some sessions on inclusivity for those attendees, looking at how their own workforce balance has to change.

The CIPD in Scotland is working closely with the Scottish Government to effect change. Lee Ann Panglea is Head of CIPD in Scotland and Northern Ireland, and will act as conference chair.

“In Scotland CIPD is working closely with the Scottish Government’s Workforce Equality team. In this we can support its women and gender equality programme, helping them test our practical tools with employers on developments in flexible working and reducing the gender pay gap.”

Also representing CIPD at the conference is Tony Vickers-Byrne, Chief Adviser for HR Practice, who will be chairing a session on facilitating and sustaining diversity and inclusion to drive creativity.

He believes that inclusivity needs to work at every level, as senior management teams with no or minimal representation from women, BAME, LGBTQ, older or younger employees, employees of different faiths or employees with a disability are unlikely to attract a wide range of applicants.

“They are losing out on the innovation and creativity which a diverse workforce brings – and existing employees with protected characteristics will be less likely to put themselves forward for promotion or development projects and programmes,” he said.

MESSAGE IS FLEXIBILITY

The importance of flexible working is a strong message at energy firm SSE, where Rosie MacRae, HR Service Centre Manager says there is a big drive to encourage it across all roles.

“It’s one of the starts we track quarterly too. How many of our vacancies went out with a ‘Happy to talk flexible working’ logo on them. Flexible working can help so many people within an organisation and it’s cited as the one thing that should reduce your gender pay gap in 10 years.”

Rosie says that the old-fashioned view by some leaders in organisations that flexible working translates as part-time working, is changing but the message needs to be stronger. “It’s not the case that most people don’t want to work a full week – they just need some scope. We need to make sure that roles can be done in a more agile way.”

Rosie is also aware that no one element can be used to build an inclusive culture. She says it requires a forensic review of every process and every procedure.

“And that’s from the point before people join the organisation – how to attract them. Then we need to look at the complete employee lifecycle to how they exit the organisation. That’s really where last year’s focus was in SSE and where it will be over the next two years.”

WORKING FOR CHANGE

The challenges in some companies are greater than others, particularly those that have had a traditionally white male workforce.

As Group Head of People at Arnold Clark, Lynne McBurney is working to change the image of the motor trade as a potential employer. She agrees with Tony that the change needs to come from the top.

“We are lucky here – there is solid support from the top. I really think that if the directors aren’t on board then anybody will struggle to get this journey under way. We are coaching our managers on the benefits of inclusivity, providing training on unconscious bias and good recruitment techniques. We need to make sure that we get a good blend of people through the door and are not just recruiting in your own image – which has been happening and is why the motor trade is full of white straight men.”

Arnold Clark has been hosting internal focus groups with female employees, asking how their experience has been and what they think might be barriers to women coming into the business.

“This is a path to letting people know that in reality, everyone is welcome here. We are working hard to create an environment where anybody can feel comfortable applying and working.”

Diversity is equally as important for the health of business. Organisations should represent their customer base and develop real trust with them. Twice as many people are currently leaving the UK workforce than are joining it from full-time education,” he adds.

“The Government has set a target of increasing the number of employees with a disability by one million by 2027 and flexible working is so important to also help older people and carers to continue to offer their skills and experience to organisations. So a diverse workforce is not ‘nice to have’ – it’s a business imperative as well as being the right thing.”

The CIPD Scotland Annual Conference takes place at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Thursday, March 14. www.cipd.co.uk/scottishconference