Conservative deputy leader Jackson Carlaw has declared that Ruth Davidson will be First Minister of Scotland 'in just two short years' during a heated FMQs.

Speaking at Holyrood, Mr Carlaw told First Minister Nicola Sturgeon: "The whole chamber knows that in two short years, Ruth Davidson will be sitting where the First Minister sits today.

"And a Scottish Conservative First Minister will be answering questions for a long time to come."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "I was going to say Jackson Carlaw has lost the plot, I'm not sure he ever had the plot in the first place."

The claim came during a heated exchange at Holyrood which saw a number of proposals discussed including proposals to introduce an independent Scottish currency would cause "chaos" for the economy, according to Scottish Conservatives deputy leader Jackson Carlaw.

SNP deputy leader Keith Brown suggested last week that an independent Scotland could establish an independent currency, following a transition period in which the pound would be retained.

Mr Carlaw said: "The SNP is preparing to launch a new currency, according to their deputy leader, which would throw people's mortgages and Scotland's economy into chaos.

"Then according to the deputy leader, the SNP plan to launch an illegal referendum within a matter of weeks.

"Another week of the SNP showing that there is only one priority for this government."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "People in Scotland will have ample opportunity to talk about the many benefits of becoming an independent country, but we don't have too much longer to sort out the mess of Brexit."

Jackson Carlaw asked what a Scottish currency would do for mortgages, while Richard Leonard claimed that the SNP planned to use the pound without a central bank.

Responding to questions on the use of a different currency in an independent Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon said: "I think Scotland should have the ability to choose the arrangements on currency, and on everything else, that best suit our needs and interests. That is the very essence of independence."



