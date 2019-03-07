KEEN-eyed snapper Allan Donald has been announced as this year’s winner of the prestigious Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year Competition.

Dumbarton-based Mr Donald, impressed the judges with his winning portfolio of stunning and evocative images shot in the Scottish Highlands.

They included ‘Shining Peak’, a shot of light breaking through heavy clouds to light up Sgorr a’Choise, Glen Coe; ‘The Perfect Ridge’, capturing the snow covered ridges descending from Stob Coire Sgreamhach; and ‘Stob Dubh Sunset’, a tranquil winter shot showing the layers of mountain ridges off into the distant horizon.

He said: “I'm lost for words but absolutely delighted with this news, thank you so much for awarding me this honour. The standard of landscape photography in Scotland is fantastic and to be given this title makes me both proud and humbled.”

"The Perfect Ridge", Stob Coire Sgreamhach, Glen Coe

Mr Donald, 48, has been taking images of the Scottish mountains for 15 years but purely as a means of documenting his trips. Over time and after witnessing so many beautiful vistas from the high and wild places of Scotland, he decided it was time to take it more seriously and his love for serious photography began five years ago.

In addition to the overall title, The Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year competition consists of several other categories, including a range of awards sponsored by supporting organisations that include Formatt Hitech, Permajet, The Isle of Harris Distillery, Loxley Colour and the John Muir Trust.

"Stob Dubh Sunset", Buachaille Etive Beag, Glen Coe

The Youth Category was won by Andrew Bulloch, Edinburgh with his image of Eriskay football pitch in the Outer Hebrides. Andrew said: “I spotted this little football pitch on Eriskay whilst on a family holiday so I photographed the view and then went down to play football on it. I later found out it was featured by FIFA as one of the eight most unique places in the world to play football.”

Andrew Bulloch, Eriskay Football Pitch

The competition, now in its fifth year, is the brainchild of Perthshire-based landscape photographer, Stuart Low who put it together to promote and inspire photographers of all levels to explore Scot-land’s stunning landscapes, and to promote Scotland’s natural, cultural and historic heritage to an international audience.

Winning entries will be published in a series of public exhibitions across Scotland and in a special edition book that will be launched in April 2019.

Mr Low said: “The standard of photography just gets better and better each year and it is truly humbling to see entries come in from across the globe. Once again, talented photographers of all levels have taken to the outdoors and captured Scotland’s stunning views. I’m sure they’ll bring joy not only to those who won awards but they’ll also inspire people from across the world to visit and marvel at our beautiful country.”