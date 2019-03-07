A woman is fighting for her life in hospital following a hit-and-run crash in Bishopbriggs with a stolen car.

The collision happened at around 9.50pm on Wednesday, when an old-style Mazda MX-5 collided with a Ford Focus while travelling along Kenmure Avenue.

Its two male occupants got out of the vehicle and made off on foot after the smash at the road's junction with Pollok Drive.

A 54 year-old man, 54 year-old woman and 73 year-old woman who were within the Ford Focus were all taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

The 54-year-old woman remains in hospital in a critical condition, and the 73-year-old woman is in a serious but stable condition.

Police closed the road for six hours while enquiries were carried out.

It was found that the Mazda had been reported stolen from Helenvale Court, Glasgow earlier that day.

Sergeant Craig Beaver said: "We are still trying to establish exactly what happened here and are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to get in touch with us.

"The Mazda MX-5 is quite distinctive, it is an older style vehicle with pop-up headlamps and we are asking anyone who may have seen it between 8.45 am on Wednesday morning and 10pm last night to come forward.

"You may also have dash-cam footage that could help us, please look back. Any small piece of information could help us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3984 of Wednesday March 6 2019.