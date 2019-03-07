Princes Street in Edinburgh has reopened after a suspicious package was found in a Halifax branch.

Police were called at around 12.30pm, and businesses in the street's west end were evacuated.

The package was found to have contained clothing containing no risk to the public.

A large police cordon was put in place and the bomb disposal squad were called to the scene while investigations were carried out.

At around 2.30pm, the cordon had been taken down and the bomb squad were leaving the scene.

READ MORE: Princes Street evacuation: Police statement in full

A police spokesperson said:

"Police in Edinburgh received a report of a suspicious package having been delivered to Halifax on Princes Street around 12.30pm on Thursday 7th March.

"The building, and neighbouring properties, were evacuated and a cordon was established as a precaution while the item was assessed by the EOD.

UPDATE - the package was found to contain clothing, posing no risk to the public. The cordon, established as a precaution while this was assessed by the EOD, has been removed. Local businesses and residents are thanked for their co-operation. pic.twitter.com/xmcbJpfFcP — Edinburgh Police (@EdinburghPolice) March 7, 2019

"The package was found to contain clothing, posing no risk to the public. Local businesses and residents are thanked for their co-operation during this time."

READ MORE: In pictures: Princes Street evacuation after suspicious package found

A police cordon was set up following a controlled explosion that took place at Glasgow University after a package was sent to the mailroom yesterday.

Read more: Glasgow University evacuated after 'suspicious package' found