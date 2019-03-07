Police have evacuated part of Princes Street after a suspicious package was found at a Halifax branch.

Hope Street, Lothian Road and South Charlotte Street have also closed as part of the ongoing police operation.

The package has since been found to contain clothing.

"Police in Edinburgh received a report of a suspicious package having been delivered to Halifax on Princes Street around 12.30pm on Thursday 7th March.

"The building, and neighbouring properties, were evacuated and a cordon was established as a precaution while the item was assessed by the EOD.

"The package was found to contain clothing, posing no risk to the public. Local businesses and residents are thanked for their co-operation during this time."

