THE Scottish theatre launching a new musical version of the beloved film Local Hero has said it hopes Bill Forsyth, the writer and director of the original 1983 film, will come to its opening night.

Forsyth said this week that he now feels cut of the creative process for the musical play, which has music by Mark Knopfler and a script born of a collaboration between Forsyth and David Greig, the director of the Royal Lyceum.

Forsyth said that he felt he would not attend the premiere on March 23, as he felt he had been turned into an "editor" of the work.

He said: "It's not a show I'll be able to see. It is sad, but they tried to turn me into an editor - 'Turn up and you can have your little say but you're not going to be creatively involved.'"

Mr Forsyth said he now felt he was no longer part of the creative team and had been left "in a state of shock."

In a statement, the Royal Lyceum said: "It’s a real privilege to work with Bill on bringing his beloved story, Local Hero, to the stage.

"As Mark Knopfler developed a new score of 19 new songs, Bill Forsyth and David Greig worked closely together on several drafts of the script to ensure this transformation to the theatre retained the magic and essence of Bill’s film.

"As such, we are sad and surprised if he has felt in any way excluded from the creative process."

It added that the creative team - director, designers and musicians have been assembled to create the show - with Forsyth and Knopfler's approval.

It added: "When a new stage show begins rehearsals, it is this team which forms and shapes it for the theatre.

"John Crowley, the director, and the whole team have always considered Bill’s voice to be central and integral.

"Without it, any telling of Local Hero would simply not be possible.

"Bill has been engaged with all script developments, and invited to attend each workshop, and to all key rehearsal dates.

"He has also received requests to take part in press interviews and appearances, visits to Pennan and Banff with cast and crew and of course, an invitation to dress rehearsals, previews and opening night.

"We sincerely hope Bill will be with us on opening night. The Lyceum and its partners would be so proud to share with him the experience of seeing his wonderful story in its new life on stage."