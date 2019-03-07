Princes Street in Edinburgh has closed in both directions following the discovery of a suspicious package in a business.

It has been reported that the Halifax branch has been evacuated. 

READ MORE: Suspicious package found on Princes Street in Edinburgh 

Officers rushed to the scene just after 12:30 this afternoon with Hope Street also closed to traffic as part of the police cordon.

A police spokesperson said: "We received a report of a suspicious package having been received at a business premises on Princes Street at around 12.30pm on Thursday March 7.

READ MORE: Princes Street evacuation: Police statement in full 

"The building has been evacuated as a precaution and officers are in attendance to progress inquiries.

"We will provide further updates in due course."

Public transport in the area has been affected, with buses being diverted away from the police cordon.