Police have deemed a package sent to a Glasgow University campus which was evacuated had no risk to the public.

Police were called to the campus in Dumfries at around 12.30pm on Thursday.

Following the report of a suspicious package found at the University of Glasgow campus in Dumfries this afternoon, Police Scotland have confirmed that the cordons surrounding the building have now been removed.

A spokesperson for Dumfries police said: "The package sent to the University Campus in Dumfries was found to contain material that posed no risk to the public.

"We would like to thank the public for their co-operation and ask them to remain vigilant. "

Emergency Services, including staff from Police Scotland and Fire Scotland remain at the scene.

The report came at the same time police were alerted to a suspicious package on Edinburgh's Princes Street.

This package was later found to be an item of clothing.

Read more: Suspicious package found on Princes Street in Edinburgh

A police spokesperson said: "Around 12.30pm today, police received a report of a suspicious package found at the University of Glasgow campus in Dumfries.

"Emergency services are in attendance and part of the campus has been evacuated as a precaution.

"The item will be examined and enquiries are ongoing. Further updates will follow."

It is the second time a Glasgow University campus has been evacuated over a suspicious package in the last two days.

A number of buildings on the university's main city campus were evacuated as a precautionary measure after a package was found in the mailroom.

Officers remain at the scene.

Read more: Scotland in lockdown after suspicious packages are found

Police linked the incident with a similar investigation being carried out by the Metropolitan Police Service into three small improvised explosive devices sent to addresses in London on Tuesday.