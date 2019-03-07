A Glasgow flight has made an emergency return shortly after departing for Belfast.

The EasyJet flight left Glasgow Airport at around 2.15pm on Thursday and returned less than 45 minutes later.

#U2464 Captain advised Tower of Smoke in the Cabin and flight deck after taxiing from the runway.



Aircraft now on stand.

#U2464 Captain advised Tower of Smoke in the Cabin and flight deck after taxiing from the runway.

A spokesman for Glasgow Airport confirmed that emergency services were waiting for the aircraft's arrival and that it had landed safely.

EasyJet have been contacted for comment.