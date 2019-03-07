A Glasgow flight has made an emergency return shortly after departing for Belfast.
The EasyJet flight left Glasgow Airport at around 2.15pm on Thursday and returned less than 45 minutes later.
#U2464 Captain advised Tower of Smoke in the Cabin and flight deck after taxiing from the runway.— Flight Alerts (@FlightAlerts_) 7 March 2019
Aircraft now on stand.
A spokesman for Glasgow Airport confirmed that emergency services were waiting for the aircraft's arrival and that it had landed safely.
EasyJet have been contacted for comment.
