Firefighters are assessing the scene of a scaffold collapse at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

High winds caused a large section of scaffolding outside a busy hospital in north London to collapse this afternoon.

Major incident in Hampstead Heath London @SkyNewsBreak pic.twitter.com/hfQLLRHS9v — Dr Kenny Livingstone (@Doctorkenny) March 7, 2019

Images shared on social media show the extent of scaffolding collapsed in the middle of the road outside the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead.

Major incident next royal free, Hampstead pic.twitter.com/mTPxleBg8M — Dr Kenny Livingstone (@Doctorkenny) March 7, 2019

There were no reports of injuries and the hospital said they had not been required to treat any patients. A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We are working closely with other members of the emergency services and remain at the scene."

One eyewitness said "there was an awful lot of screaming" as the scaffolding "buckled" and came away.

London Fire Brigade said approximately 200 square metres of scaffolding from the ground floor to third floor level had collapsed just before 3pm.

A spokesman added: "Surrounding buildings have been evacuated as a precaution and a cordon is in place."

Major accident opposite the Royal Free (corner of Pond Street) - whole of South End Green is closed. Police and ambulance service managing the site. Praying no one is badly hurt. #SouthEndGreen pic.twitter.com/NJUKi2edZA — Maria Higson (@MariaHigson) March 7, 2019

Hampstead councillor Maria Higson tweeted pictures from the scene and said she was "praying no one is badly hurt".

A video posted to social media showed the scaffolding strewn across the road as emergency services urged people to step back from the cordon.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries. London Ambulance Service said it was preparing an update on the incident.