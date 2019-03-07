Firefighters are assessing the scene of a scaffold collapse at the Royal Free Hospital in London. 

High winds caused a large section of scaffolding outside a busy hospital in north London to collapse this afternoon.

Images shared on social media show the extent of scaffolding collapsed in the middle of the road outside the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead.

There were no reports of injuries and the hospital said they had not been required to treat any patients. A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We are working closely with other members of the emergency services and remain at the scene."

One eyewitness said "there was an awful lot of screaming" as the scaffolding "buckled" and came away.

London Fire Brigade said approximately 200 square metres of scaffolding from the ground floor to third floor level had collapsed just before 3pm.

A spokesman added: "Surrounding buildings have been evacuated as a precaution and a cordon is in place."

Hampstead councillor Maria Higson tweeted pictures from the scene and said she was "praying no one is badly hurt".

A video posted to social media showed the scaffolding strewn across the road as emergency services urged people to step back from the cordon.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries. London Ambulance Service said it was preparing an update on the incident.