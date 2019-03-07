A pupil has been taken to hospital after a smash between a lorry and a school bus on a major Scots road.

The collision happened on the A90 southbound near the Inverbervie turn off at around 3.15pm on Thursday.

We are currently in attendance on the #A90 southbound near the #Inverbervie turn-off following a collision between a lorry and a bus. Not believed to be any serious injuries however traffic is building in the area. Use alternative routes if possible #ABZTravel — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) 7 March 2019

The school bus was taking 15 pupils from Inverurie Academy to a football match when it collided with the lorry.

Two ambulances attended the scene, where it was confirmed that 15 people were on board the bus and some were treated for minor injuries.

There have been no reports of major injuries, however a pupil has been admitted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: "A bus carrying Inverurie Academy pupils to a football match was in collision with another vehicle on the A90 at around quarter past three this afternoon.

"Thankfully, there were no serious injuries, although one pupil has been taken to hospital as a precaution. The pupils are being taken back to Inverurie in another vehicle.”

One lane has been closed while emergency services remain on the scene, and police say traffic is coping well.

Police are advising motorists to use alternative routes in the meantime.

*NEW* ❗️⌚️15:54#A90 S/B south of Stonehaven - reports of a RTC affecting the carriageway, traffic does look slow in the area, more info to come.@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/bt7HcFBLoe — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) 7 March 2019

The pupils on board the bus have since been taken back to Inverurie Academy in another vehicle, and the school is currently contacting parents and guardians.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance service said: "We received a call today at 1519 hours to attend a road traffic collision on the A90 near Stonehaven.

"We transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”