DÉCOR is an ever-changing smorgasbord with influences from all over the world, and from every era.

New trends continually arrive to push old favourites to one side, and, later, it all comes full circle and we start to see things that were considered ‘old fashioned’, and that we thought had gone forever.

Having walked on carpets for so many years, we are now seeing a resurgence of retro flooring that brings to mind the Art Deco period of highly-stylised, geometric design, and the colourful vibrancy of a Moroccan bazaar.

In our homes, we have been throwing out the underlay and favouring the stripped-back and natural look underfoot. Some lucky householders have lifted the carpet and found original Victorian tilling beneath. Intricately-patterned, colourful and hard-wearing flooring that is attractive and easy-care.

For those not so lucky to expose original tiles or decent wood floors, help is most definitely at hand. With a seemingly endless choice of styles, patterns and colours, Vinyl Flooring UK - the only exclusive e-commerce vinyl flooring website in the UK - can give you the floor you want.

And because they offer a ‘Price Match Promise’ on more than 1,500 different designs, you might be tempted to update your décor with a different floor covering every couple of years.

Its amazing range and easy maintenance means that vinyl flooring has definitely seen an increase in popularity over the last few years, both in the home and commercially.

Restaurants, hotels, bars and cafés are re-discovering the versatility of using vinyl to create a different ambience or a focal point.

The perfect vinyl floor covering will bring the whole room together, whether you’re going for a modern look, something retro, or the outside-in look with wood-effect.

While Vinyl Flooring UK is confident that you’ll find what you want on their extensive website, they will also help you find that elusive pattern, or something as close as they can, if you get in contact with them with a description, and, if possible, a picture.

Their bespoke vinyl flooring service offers to make vinyl to almost any custom length, up to 20m. Just email your requirements and their friendly team will be happy to help.

Vinyl Flooring UK has consistently delivered the highest-quality floorcovering products, at the best possible value, to thousands of happy customers over the years.

Delivery is fast and free within the UK, and trade accounts are available.

www.vinylflooringuk.co.uk

Telephone: 0113 887 9393

Email: sales@vinylflooringuk.co.uk