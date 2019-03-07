A report investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire which destroyed Glasgow School of Art for the second time in four years will call for a full public inquiry.
According to reports, MSPs on the Scottish Parliament's culture committee investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident at the Mackintosh building last June expressed grave doubts about the school of art's management and have called for a public inquiry.
Documents seen by STV also criticised evidence provided by those involved in rebuilding work following the previous blaze in 2014.
It is thought that MSPs believe a full-scale public inquiry, similar to the Edinburgh Tram Inquiry, will need to be held.
Over 150 firefighters attended the scene which saw flames spread to nearby buildings, including the soon-to-be-demolished ABC nightclub.
Stephen Mackenzie, an independent fire expert, who gave evidence to the Scottish Parliament committee told the Herald earlier this year that a full public inquiry - such as the Grenfell Tower Inquiry or the 2017 Inquiry into the Construction of Edinburgh Schools - would be in the "public interest."
It has been claimed that the fire which destroyed the world-famous building only four years after the first fire in 2014, had been ablaze for up to an hour before the alarm was raised.
