British Transport Police have issued a public appeal for information after a baby was knocked out of a pram following an unprovoked attack at Argyle Street train station

It is thought that a man head-butted a second man as the victim waited on the station’s platform.

At the time of the attack, the victim was holding a pram with a baby inside with the headbutt causing the baby to fall out of the pram and onto the platform floor.

Officers have asked to speak to anyone with information about the suspect or the incident, which happened at around 5.07pm on Thursday, February 28.

Both parties then boarded the 5.07pm service to Cumbernauld. The suspect ultimately left the train at Cambuslang station.

He is described as a white, aged between 20 and 25 years old, of slim build and with black hair shaved at the sides.

He was wearing a black puffer jacket, light grey trousers, tan coloured shoes and was carrying a black backpack. The inside of the jacket’s hood was red.

In particular, they would like to talk to the man who entered the station with the suspect but was not involved in the assault as well as the woman who helped the victim and his family off the train at Hamilton West station.

Witnesses should contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 595 of February 28, 2019.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.