ONLY around a third of Labour voters are able to correctly identify the current Scottish leader from a list of names, a new poll has found.

It comes as the party’s conference kicks off in Dundee today following a week of political infighting and damaging rows.

A Panelbase survey commissioned by the pro-independence Wings Over Scotland website shows Scottish Labour trailing 22 points behind the SNP and eight points behind the Tories in Holyrood.

Meanwhile, only 37 per cent of Labour voters could identify Richard Leonard as Scottish leader.

Earlier this week Mr Leonard was accused of “censoring” anti-Brexit comments, while a row also erupted when a conference motion calling for new processes to tackle antisemitism was rejected.

SNP MSP George Adam said Labour continued to trail in a distant third place in Scottish politics, adding: “Richard Leonard has no authority, no clue and, frankly, stands no chance of rescuing a failing Labour Party.”

Ahead of conference, Labour released independent analysis showing the SNP’s proposals for an independent Scotland would see £7.5 billion slashed from public services.

The House of Commons Library said plans to halve the deficit over five years would lead to an eight per cent fall in public spending if taxes were not increased.

Mr Leonard said his party will outline radical policies to end austerity, tackle poverty and shift the balance of wealth and power.

He repeated plans to pump £70bn of additional investment into Scotland over ten years, including £20bn on a fund to rebuild infrastructure.

He added: “It is clearer now than ever that the real choice is either more cuts and division with the Tories and SNP, or hope and investment under Labour.

“While the SNP plan turbo charged austerity for Scotland, Labour offers a decade of transformational investment.

“We will bring an end to austerity and we will shift the balance of wealth and power in Scotland, ensuring the wealthiest pay more to fund our NHS, our schools and the services we all rely on.

“We will end low pay and the exploitation of workers, reverse the rise in poverty, homelessness, inequality and foodbanks, and invest in our communities and our industries.

“We will put people before profit and transform our economy and our society so they work in the interests of the many not the few.”

The SNP’s Growth Commission proposes halving Scotland’s deficit in the first five to ten years of independence.

The House of Commons Library said a five-year target would require a fall in public spending equal to around £7.5bn based on current estimates.

UK leader Jeremy Corbyn will address Scottish Labour's conference today.

It follows the Equality and Human Rights Commission, the UK’s equalities watchdog, saying his party may have “unlawfully discriminated against people” over its handling of antisemitism claims.