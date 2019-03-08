Pop singer Michelle McManus was “battered” with a guitar case by a musician who apparently stood her up on a date years earlier, a court heard.

The former Pop Idol winner was attacked by Derek McArthur outside the Linen pub in Glasgow’s Shawlands in January 2017.

Ms McManus said she was left injured and an “absolute wreck” after the incident.

The 38-year-old stated: “I was hysterical and terrified. I could not believe it had happened.”

McArthur, of Shawlands, was fined £350 after being found guilty of assault at a trial at Glasgow’s Justice of the Peace Court.

The 41 year-old had denied the charge claiming he had been acting in self defence.

He said Ms McManus’s husband, Jeff Nimmo, had punched him after asking: “Why did you grab my missus’ t***.”

Ms McManus had been out with her husband and others on January 21, 2017, to celebrate a friend’s birthday. They later ended up in Ms McManus’ local pub Linen.

McArthur – who often performed there – was also in the bar that night.

The court heard McArthur had at one point accidentally fallen into the singer’s chest after playing on a skateboard. Ms McManus and her group later left the bar in the early hours.

She then recalled being outside when McArthur came towards her “at speed”.

Ms McManus told prosecutor John Bedford “He was absolutely incensed – screaming in my face. “He was totally incoherent. He then had his guitar case and battered me with it.”

She remembered being hit once down the left hand side of her face and falling to the ground.

“He had been furious,” she said.

“I don’t know why. It all happened so quickly.”

The court heard witnesses tried to stop McArthur, but he fled the scene.

Ms McManus added: “I was hysterical, absolutely terrified. I was in total devastation, as anyone would be.”

She later made an appeal on Twitter to try and trace McArthur. The trial was told Ms McManus did not leave the house for days until her husband urged her to see a doctor.

She was put on medication describing herself as an “absolute wreck”.

Ms McManus said: “I still believe there was no rhyme nor reason for this.”

She went on to admit to a “couple of interactions” with McArthur prior to the alleged attack.

In 2013 or 2014, Ms McManus recalled arranging a date with a “nice” man called Des on Tinder.

This person then failed to show – but got in touch again urging her to meet.

Ms McManus remembered this man soon becoming “aggressive” and she cut any contact.

Around a year later, she was in Linen when a man hosting an open mic singing night apparently made a jibe directed at her.

The remark was: “Don’t you hate it when talentless people win talent shows and there are real musicians like me.”

Ms McManus spoke to the bar’s manager – who went on to tell her the entertainer and this man had previously “gone out” with each other.

She said: “It was then I realised it was the man on Tinder.” She later denied claims of “lying to protect” her husband.

Andy Aitken, defending, suggested Mr Nimmo had punched McArthur outside the pub that night.

Mr Nimmo also denied in court attacking McArthur.

Mr Aitken suggested he had punched the musician after his wife was called a “fat b******.”

He replied: “No. I regret my wife was attacked and I could not protect her.”