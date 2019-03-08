FRESH calls for a new tax on alcohol which could see up to 22p added to the cost of a bottle of wine will be outlined at Scottish Labour’s conference today.

The party said a “social responsibility levy” would raise an extra £100 million a year, which could then be pumped into tackling health inequalities and the impact of alcohol and drugs in communities across Scotland.

It comes after provisions for a new tax on licensed premises were included in the Alcohol Scotland Act 2010. They have yet to be brought into force.

Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman Monica Lennon will today pledge to introduce the measure if Labour gets into power.

She will tell delegates in Dundee: “Urgent change is needed. Overall life expectancy in Scotland has fallen for the first time in 35 years.“How can it be right that the richest Scots can expect good health for twenty years longer than the poorest?

“And here in Dundee, Scotland’s drugs deaths crisis is at the highest rate in Europe.

“Drugs and alcohol misuse is ruining lives in every community. It is a Scottish public health emergency.

“My much-loved dad died from decades of alcohol abuse. Emotional scars of addiction run deep.

“Families affected by the harm caused by alcohol or drugs misuse feel isolated.

“Investment in recovery is scant. We will change this.

“Over 50,000 young people are affected by parental drinking. We will put support in place for them on the first day of a Scottish Labour government.

“We will end the predatory industry practices that saturate our poorest communities with betting shops, booze and unhealthy food, starting by enacting the social responsibility levy.”

Labour said previous research suggested a levy of £0.022 per unit of alcohol sold could raise more than £100 million a year, with this money then invested back into the health service.

This could see up to 22p added to the price of a bottle of wine if the cost is passed on to consumers.

SNP ministers introduced a “public health” tax on cigarette and alcohol retailers in 2012.

However, this was scrapped in March 2015.