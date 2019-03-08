The Herald and Times today celebrates International Women's Day with a gethering of some female members of staff on the editorial floor.
Our staff picture shows female members of the team including writers on the Evening Times, The Herald, Clyde and Forth weekly titles and our digital team.
Evening Times news editor Deborah Anderson said: "Male dominated newsrooms have been consigned to the past and today our female staff reflect that important change."
