Le Petit Cochon is just around the corner from Glasgow’s monumental Kelvingrove Galleries, and on a minor scale, it shares its proportions. Titanic sash windows, warm brick and stone walls, elaborate cornices, all these date its genesis in a richer, more optimistic architectural period where buildings were grand and built to last. Lofty spaciousness is such an uplifting luxury.

Le Petit Cochon used to be Off-Piste, but after a speedy refurbishment it has reinvented itself. The ski theme has melted away with the arrival of Spring, but it nevertheless shows steadfast gastronomic continuity: its heart still remains in warming Northern European food. This restaurant may be more of a wine bar these days, with an impressive 22 each red and white wines by the glass, and a new selection of small plates. But I’m happy to see that although it’s gone down the more flexible, casual food route up to a point, you can still come in here and have a proper meal. Eating here takes me back to visiting France as a child. The food here tastes prepared by a cook not a chef, someone with a much-thumbed copy of Elizabeth David’s French Provincial Cooking to hand, someone drawn to the cocooning delights of La Cuisine Bourgeoise. This type of cuisine really suits Scottish weather. Chilly Veganuary has left many of its early adopters somewhat jaded with avocado on toast washed down by a kale smoothie.