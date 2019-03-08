THE Shadow Scottish Secretary has been forced to issue a call for party unity after an outbreak of feuding on the eve of Scottish Labour’s spring conference.

Lesley Laird used her speech on the opening day of the gathering in Dundee to tell activists that “division only plays into Tory and SNP hands”.

Ms Laird was speaking after a shambolic run-up to the conference in which former leader Kezia Dugdale became involved a furious row with her successor Richard Leonard.

Ms Dugdale accused Ms Leonard, who last week said he would prefer a Labour Brexit to a People’s Vote, of “censoring” anti-Brexit comments in the conference guide.

A passage backing a People’s Vote written by two former and current Scottish MEPs was rewritten by Mr Leonard’s office because it did not reflect official party policy.

Mr Leonard has since apologised and blamed a “misunderstanding” for the corrected text, rather than the MEPs’ original words, going to the printers.

Mr Leonard was also criticised by the head of his own union last week.

Gary Smith, general secretary of GMB Scotland, said his leadership was poor to non-existent and an obstacle to the party winning power.

Without naming names, Ms Laird told delegates in the Caird Hall the feuding must stop.

She said: “There are so many reasons why this country needs a Labour Government.

Our 2017 Manifesto set out our plan and 21 months on this country needs us more than ever

“That is why my closing call to you today is this. Unity is key to any winning team.

Division only plays into Tory and SNP hands and, Conference, I know that you will definitely not want to see that happen.

“On any journey there are always different routes to take, but Conference, what is really important now is that we get to the right destination. And, that we get there, together.

“Comrades – let us all stay united – focused on working to deliver on the needs of the Many for that is where our strength resides and that is where all our efforts must be.”



