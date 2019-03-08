THE threat of a wave of school strikes this summer has been lifted after the Scottish Government improved its offer on teachers' pay.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), the country's largest teaching union, suspended its threat of a ballot on industrial action following the move.

The union will now ballot its members on the offer with a recommendation to accept.

The new offer is a three year settlement of three per cent from April last year, an additional seven per cent from April this year and three per cent from April next year.

That would take the salary of a classroom teacher at the top of the pay scale from £36,500 to more than £41,000.

The previous offer, which was rejected by EIS members, was nine per cent by April this year, plus three per cent next year.

Larry Flanagan, general secretary of the EIS, said: "This offer represents a significant success for Scotland’s teachers and for Scottish education.

"It has been secured through strong campaigning delivered through the committed collective stand taken by Scotland’s teachers.

"By standing together and remaining united, our members have secured a strong deal for Scotland’s teachers which will also deliver stability and security for Scottish education.”

Mr Flanagan said the deal also included additional commitments aimed at tackling teacher workload.

He added: "Throughout the campaign it became increasingly clear that, in addition to pay, teachers also have serious concerns about issues such as the recruitment and retention of teachers, professional development, workload and the level of support for pupils with additional support needs. These issues then became a factor in the ongoing discussions."

John Swinney, the Education Secretary, welcomed the decision to suspend the ballot on industrial action.

He said the Scottish Government and council umbrella body Cosla had improved an already strong offer to teachers.

He said: "Given the importance we place on valuing teachers and improving the attractiveness of the profession, I have looked again at the investment the Scottish Government is making.

“I am prepared to increase the funding for restructuring pay grades from three per cent January to four per cent April 2019.

"That would mean teachers will see a minimum 10 per cent increase between January 2018 and next month, and a further three per cent from April 2020, before any salary progression is taken into account.

"The additional cost of going further than the previous offer – £32 million over a three year period to 2020/21 with only £3mn falling in 2018/19 and 2019/20 - will be found from within the existing education budget."

Mr Swinney also welcomed a wider agreement to look at improving working conditions for teachers.

He added: "This landmark agreement brings together a partnership with local authorities and professional associations to tackle critical issues, in tandem with a settlement on pay.

"It is an agreement that removes the threat of industrial action, will provide the stability we need to make the reform Scotland’s education system needs and deliver the best possible outcomes for our young people.”

The union had planned to open a strike ballot on 11 March with the intention of staging a strike the day before exams start in April.

Other unions representing headteachers and the Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association have already backed the deal in a ballot.

However, the NASUWT union is still planning to hold a ballot of members on industurial action over pay and workload.

Tavish Scott, education spokesman for the Scottish Liberal Democrats, called for the Scottish Government to imprtove the running of schools.

He said: "Strikes in schools do not help anyone, but the wrath and frustration of teachers across Scotland has been obvious for some time.

“It will be for teachers to now decide, but the government must hold their side of the bargain. That means real and lasting attention on the reasons why teachers have been so fed up with them.”