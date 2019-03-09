SPEAKER John Bercow gave SNP MP Tommy Sheppard the full schmooze when he hit 60 on Wednesday, urging the whole House to congratulate him on his birthday. “I cannot believe that he is the age that I have been advised he is, but I suppose all things are possible. He seems in very good nick to me.” At which Kilmarnock MP Alan Brown, Mr Sheppard’s less than diplomatic neighbour on the SNP benches, chipped in: “No fae this position.”

MR Bercow was less flattering after PMQs as Nats raged at Theresa May claiming they had no mandate for independence. Reluctantly he took a point of order from Angus Brendan Macneil. “It’s a matter of fact, it’s matter of truth, that the Prime Minister, what she said, is not the situation in Scotland,” burbled the Western Isles MP. “The Prime Minister said there was not a mandate. There is a mandate for independence.That’s the fact!” Mr Bercow paused. “I’m not sure that greatly added to the intellectual quality of the exchanges,” he sighed.