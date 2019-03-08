The baby son of Shamima Begum, a teenager who fled the UK to join Islamic State in Syria, may have died, according to her family's lawyer.

Tasnime Akunjee tweeted: "We have strong but as yet unconfirmed reports that Shamima Begums son has died. He was a British Citizen."

It was reported last week that Ms Begum and her child were moved from a Syrian refugee camp after they were "threatened".

The teenager and her infant son were moved from the Al-Hol camp in the north of the country due to "safety concerns around her and her baby".

Ms Begum, who fled from Bethnal Green in east London to join Islamic State as a 15-year-old, recently said she regretted speaking to the media.

