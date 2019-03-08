SCOTTISH Labour's deputy leader has been criticised after appearing to claim half the people in her constituency have been driven to use a single food bank.

Lesley Laird told the Scottish Labour conference in Dundee that “almost 50,000 people” had been fed by the charity in her Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath seat.

According to the House of Commons, the constituency has a population of around 99,000.

It later emerged that Ms Laird, who is also Shadow Scottish Secretary, had omitted a crucial caveat and used a figure that includes repeat visits by individuals.

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “Ms Laird shows yet again that she has very little grasp of facts or figures. However in Scottish Labour she’s in good company.”

The row broke out after Ms Laird cited the work of Kirkcaldy Foodbank in a passage on austerity in her speech on Friday.

She said: “Conference, since December 2014, that food bank has distributed over 425,000 meals to almost 50,000 people. A statistic that should shame every one of us.”

But although the food bank does use the term “people” when referring to food packages, its own documents repeatedly stress that this is not the same as individuals.

It warns: “NB: this is not a count of individuals - if a person visits more than once they will be counted more than once.”

For example, in 2017 the number of “people” was 13,449 but the number of individual clients was 1,611.

The same year, around half of clients visited more than once, and almost a fifth had to visit more than six times in the year.

A Scottish Labour source said: “This is laughable. The Tories have have caused this crisis through austerity - Labour will end it."





