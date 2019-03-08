Theme park M&D's has been fined £65,000 over a rollercoaster crash which left nine people injured.

Five gondolas from the Tsunami ride derailed and fell to the ground in June 2016.

M&D's pleaded guilty to a health and safety breach at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday.

The theme park, near Motherwell in North Lanarkshire, was closed for four days following the crash while investigations were carried out.

It reopened three weeks later, though the Tsunami never operated again and was eventually dismantled in February 2017.

Some of those injured in the incident have received compensation while others are still pursuing claims.

David Nellaney, Partner at Digby Brown Solicitors’ Glasgow office, said: “The prosecution of M&Ds Leisure Ltd will be welcomed by the victims and their families following the devastating and life-long impacts it has had on them.

“Additionally, I would hope this sparks an improvement process across the sector that ensures an incident like this does not happen again.

“We represent a significant number of M&Ds victims who are involved in ongoing civil actions so while we acknowledge the prosecution it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

After the judgement, Matthew Taylor, a director of M&D's said: "My brother Douglas and I have been in business together for more than 50 years and this is the first incident of this type that we've ever been involved in.

"We are devastated as both a family and a business, and our heart goes out to everyone who has been affected by the accident.

"Our customers shape every part of our business and our thoughts have always been with those who were injured and their families.

"We've co-operated fully with the inquiries at every stage to ascertain what caused this accident and how to prevent it happening again in the future.

"Each and every ride within the theme park has always been subject to a daily safety check and annual independent inspection.

"We have now introduced a new, more detailed, maintenance recording system which records any work carried out to ensure that repairs can be traced accurately."