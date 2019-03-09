YOU could never accuse Scotland’s leaders in the post-devolution era of lacking ambition in their hopes and aspirations for our future. Earlier this week Nicola Sturgeon pledged to make Scotland “the best country in the world to live, work, and do business”. The First Minister espoused her towering ambitions for Scotland ahead of a Holyrood debate in which a majority of MSPs supported a motion rejecting a hard Brexit. It’s not the first time Ms Sturgeon has deployed superlatives to outline her vision of Scotland’s potential and nor is she the first Scottish leader to have done so.

Call it a hunch if you will but I’d say most Scots would simply settle for their country being a rather decently-run wee nation which strives to take its place among other successful small jurisdictions. If it can continue to provide a hearty welcome for visitors and those fleeing oppression and strive to be an enlightened and progressive place where all shades of opinion are respected then I’ll take it. My view is that this is best achieved by being free to make our own decisions as an independent country but I’m not about to fall out with anyone who begs to differ.

Earlier this week, the new BBC Scotland channel screened the first of a three-part documentary about the 2014 independence referendum campaign, Yes/No – Inside the Indyref. It was an excellent and well-produced programme which made me optimistic for the new channel’s chances of becoming an important player in Scotland’s broadcasting firmament. One of the politicians they chose to interview was the young and very able Green MSP Ross Greer, who inadvertently provided one of the funniest observations on the independence referendum and the hoopla and high jinks which accompanied it. While Scotland’s constitutional future was causing convulsions at the heart of the UK Government, Mr Greer spoke of his distress that Scotland was always referenced with the female pronoun instead of something more non-binary.

Smacking ban? Let's call it the assault it is.

Mr Greer’s colleague in the Scottish Greens, John Finnie is currently attempting to steer his legislation to ban smacking in Scotland through Holyrood with MSPs currently considering his bill to remove the defence of justifiable assault in Scots law. As with many of the Scottish Greens’ proposals it falls into the category of ‘worthy, but hopelessly out of step with the views of most Scots with more important issues to deal with’. The majority of Scottish public opinion doesn’t care for this prime example of our political classes’ obsession with prying into their homes. Around 80% of Scots have revealed they received reasonable chastisement as children, yet somehow we have emerged as a country that Nicola Sturgeon has hopes of becoming “the best country in the world to live, work and do business”. How this happened with all that abuse going on can only be guessed at.

It’s tempting to dismiss Mr Finnie’s proposal as worthless but it forms part of an insidious and long-term exercise by Holyrood. It’s about seeking to form Scotland in the image of a humanist fantasy. In this, decent parents would be criminalised, children’s lives would be damaged and the law brought into disrepute. The negative effects on parents, children, public services, and public trust has simply not been thought through. For the Scottish Greens, the process of thinking through the effects of their deluded caprices on ordinary members of the public is rarely allowed to intrude in their think-pods. If it was they might actually win the odd constituency election, a feat which has eluded them.

Criminalising parents for reasonable chastisement will distract child protection authorities from identifying families where parents are guilty of real abuse and neglect. The new law will have to be enforced and this will become a drain on resources which are already experiencing pressure. As such, abused children will be at an increased risk of being overlooked. Underlying Mr Finnie’s bill is something deeply disturbing: it devalues the language of child abuse by applying it to behaviour which everyone knows is not abusive.

You’ll find many of this bill’s proponents in the ranks of those who support another product from Holyrood’s fantasy factory: the equally risible and sinister Named Persons legislation which was sunk in the face of a voting public which resented this attempt to paint a target on their back. One of the co-signatories of Mr Finnie’s bill is Alex Cole-Hamilton, the Liberal-Democrat MSP who, in a previous incarnation, as policy chief of Aberlour Children’s Charity, advocated in 2014 that the right to assisted suicide be lower than the proposed age limit of 16. Mr Cole-Hamilton should not be permitted within 100 miles of any jurisdiction impacting on the lives of children. On the one hand he wants to sanction the suicide of emotionally vulnerable under-16s yet would criminalise parents for chastising their children in a loving home environment.

Catholic church savaged after it opposes smacking ban

There are many good reasons for seeking a non-binary approach to areas of modern Scottish society and they are to be found in ensuring that no-one is subject to discrimination, ridicule or bullying on account of sexual orientation or simply seeking to explore other paths. Curiously, though, this desire for diversity and tolerance is rarely found behind the lines that divide Scottish politics.

Thus, to belong to the authentic left it’s no longer sufficient merely to believe in equality of opportunity, wealth redistribution and the eradication of poverty. If you are a Christian who also believes in the sanctity of human life at all stages of its development or that the sacrament of marriage is reserved for a union between a man and a woman then you cannot be permitted to call yourself a true believer. Similarly, if you harbour concerns about the Smacking Bill or the Named Persons legislation or our politicians’ obsession for making it easier for Scots to kill themselves then you must be reactionary and right-wing. In an authentic liberal democracy you should be able to hold these positions without incurring the wrath of our new thought police and while respecting the views of those who do not.

In Scotland, the country that seeks to be the best in the world “to live, work and do business” you must first sign away any deeply-held convictions that don’t conform to the distorted fantasy of Holyrood’s social engineers.