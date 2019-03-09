CHEF Mark Greenaway is to open his new venture at the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh next month ahead of a further potential fine dining push.

Called Grazing by Mark Greenaway, the restaurant's menu is said to “reflect the laidback ‘grazing’ concept, and will showcase a mix of traditional, modern and sharing plates, incorporating locally sourced ingredients and unique concept dishes”.

It is the first step in a new direction for the chef as he moves to build a more diverse restaurant portfolio.

His next venture is likely to be a fine dining establishment in the Scottish capital.

It comes after Mr Greenaway closed his eponymous restaurant in the New Town last year.

This was despite three AA rosettes for culinary excellence, numerous individual awards, books published and TV appearances including the Great British Menu.

Mr Greenaway said: “The brasserie in the Waldorf Astoria is an excellent restaurant space, lending itself to a relaxed dining experience in a stunning location with its own entrance from Rutland Street.

"It will undergo a complete overhaul at the start of April as we freshen up the space to provide guests with an entirely new dining experience.”

It is claimed the new restaurant in the Waldorf Astoria - The Caledonian will maintain a brasserie look and feel, with updated décor featuring a few of the chef's personal accents.

With 170 covers, the restaurant will also offer private dining and "chef’s table" experiences.

Mr Greenaway added: “Being part of such an historic building within Edinburgh’s city centre is what we see as the natural evolution of our offering – a delectable experience in grand surroundings, yet relaxed and accessible to all.

"Our focus will be on helping our diners to share and enjoy wonderful food in a leisurely fashion – ‘grazing’ at their own pace.

"We have some new and unique dishes to present, but my loyal visitors can expect to see a few recognisable touches and some familiar faces too.”

Dale MacPhee, general manager at the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh, said: “The experience economy continues to be a driving force among consumers and we recognise the importance of keeping our offering fresh.

"We see this as an exciting new chapter for our relaxed dining outlet in the hotel and very much look forward to welcoming Mark to the team.”

The restaurant, previously occupied by the Galvin brothers, is located on the ground floor of the hotel and will close for refurbishment on Monday, April 1.

Reservations will open from Tuesday, April 2.