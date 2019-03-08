A SCOT'S debut album has entered the charts at number one.

The singer-songwriter who was born in Cumbernauld, Lanarkshire and grew up in Glasgow fended off competition from industry heavyweight Bryan Adams, whose new album is straight in at number two.

Walker, who released his debut album What A Time To Be Alive last week, went straight to the top of the charts with 37,000 combined sales, 64% of which came from physical sales, the Official Charts Company said.

The Scottish musician, who won the British breakthrough act gong at the Brit Awards, thanked his fans for their support as he celebrated the accolade.

He told OfficialCharts.com: "To everybody who has bought, supported and just been absolutely lovely about this record, who have come to the shows and been there since day one, here we are.

"Thank you so, so much. Thank you for the support. This is next level!"

Walker, 27, broke into the charts with his breakthrough single Leave A Light On in 2017.

He staged his album launch show at Glasgow's SWG3 on Saturday.

His mum's family lived in Cumbernauld and his dad's in Kilsyth.