JEREMY Corbyn has warned his divided party its relentless feuding could lock him out of Downing Street, as he was embroiled in a fresh row over anti-Semitism.

“The only thing that can hold us back is if we turn our fire on each other,” the Labour leader told his Scottish conference in Dundee.

The call for unity came just hours after Labour peers wrote to Mr Corbyn saying the party’s problem with anti-Semitism was “nothing short of humiliating and a matter of great shame”.

In an extraordinary letter, they condemned the “political failure” to expel Jew-haters, resulting in “an embarrassing and hugely damaging mess” that had diminished the party’s moral authority.

Written by Lord Harris, the chair of the Labour group in the Lords, it was prompted by a possible investigation of Labour by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

The watchdog said it was concerned Labour “Labour may have unlawfully discriminated against people because of their ethnicity and religious beliefs”.

Mr Corbyn said the party had “nothing to hide”, but the peers were scathing, saying the last time the EHRC took such action it was against the BNP for a ‘whites only’ membership.

Criticising a basic failure to grasp the problem, they wrote: “Until the people making the decisions about discipline and expulsions accept as anti-Semitic words and actions viewed by the Jewish community as anti-Semitic, nothing will change and the crisis will continue.”

In a half-hour speech to around 400 delegates, Mr Corbyn said that to tackle problems such as austerity and climate change the party had to be united to gain power.

He said: “That doesn’t mean we have no room for disagreement. Discussion and debate are the lifeblood of our democracy. But there is no justification for the abuse of anybody.

“Racism, religious bigotry and misogyny have no place whatsoever in our movement.

“We will root out anti-Semitism in our party and in our society at large, and I am utterly determined to to achieve that.”

Nine Labour MPs quit the party in recent weeks criticising Mr Corbyn’s failure to stamp out anti-Semitism and vacillation over Brexit.

They included Luciana Berger, the Jewish MP for Liverpool Wavertree, who faced a no confidence motion from an activist who called her a “disruptive Zionist”.

Mr Corbyn said Labour was the greatest force for progressive change the UK had ever known, but it could not continue that work if it was unelectable.

He said: “We delivered the NHS, the welfare state, every anti-racist law on the statue book, we delivered the minimum wage, and sure start centres. The Party is the biggest it has been for generations and we have popular policies which people know will improve their lives.

“The only thing that can hold us back is if we were to turn our fire on each other rather than on the Tory government. With the Conservatives in disarray, now is the time to come together and to defeat them.”

Mr Corbyn also accused the SNP of neglecting the “moral outrage” to pursue independence.

He also said “climate change is a class issue” as it will have the greatest impact on the poor and marginalised, calling it not “just an ecological priority but a socialist priority as well”.

On Brexit, he appeared cool about a People’s Vote, saying that if Theresa May’s deal fell and there was no general election, Labour would “support a public vote to prevent a disaster”.

Earlier, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard admitted his party has been unable to cope with a tide of complaints about racism and anti-Semitism.

He told BBC Radio Scotland there had been “a bit of a resource issue because of the size of the number of complaints that have come in”.

He said he was personally frustrated at the slow pace of investigations as a result.

The UK Party has had almost 700 complaints about bigoted members in the last 10 months.

With divisions north of the border about Brexit and Mr Leonard’s leadership abilities, Shadow Scottish Secretary stressed unity, warning “division only plays into Tory and SNP hands”.

Scottish LibDem Willie Rennie said: “With just three weeks before Brexit, Jeremy Corbyn still struggles to call for a People’s Vote. “With friends of the Vote like him, who needs enemies.”





