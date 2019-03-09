RICHARD Leonard will today warn his party it faces a huge challenge to return to power.

The Scottish Labour leader will say there is no “iron law” that the SNP’s popularity will wane before the next Holyrood election in 2021, and winning will take a hard fight.

Even after being out of office for 12 years, he will say Scotland Labour is only now “getting back to where we should have been” in terms of traditional support.

A Panelbase poll this week showed support for Scottish Labour continuing to slide.

On the second of three days in Dundee, Mr Leonard will also highlight the city’s industrial closures as he calls for a more progressive agenda for workers’ rights.

Michelin closed its tyre factory in November with the loss of 850 jobs, while the construction services firm McGill and Co went into administration last month, axing almost 400 jobs.

Referring to Scottish Labour’s route back to power, Mr Leonard will say: “We cannot rely on an automatic disillusionment with the SNP to do the job for us. There is no iron law, there is no inevitability. But if we work for it, industrially and politically, we can achieve it.

“Because I tell you that we make our own history. We are getting back to where we always should have been, the party of communities and the party of workers.”

He will tell delegates at the Caird Hall about meeting McGill workers a few weeks ago.

“They told me they had been let down: badly let down by the company’s bank which foreclosed an overdraft and badly let down by the Scottish Government, which could have stepped in to rescue these jobs, but who sat back.

“The SNP tell us we shouldn’t talk about workers’ rights because they are reserved. But [bad] practices are commonplace on public contracts funded by the Scottish Government.

“It is about time we had a Scottish Government prepared to use its powers, including through public procurement to drive up employment standards and working practices on these contracts to build our hospitals, our roads, and our railway infrastructure.”



