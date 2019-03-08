SUPERSTAR athlete Laura Muir has revealed she wants to return to curing sick animals - as a distraction from the high pressure world of running.

Muir, 25, who qualified as a vet from Glasgow University last year, has since become Scotland’s highest profile female athlete, winning a string of middle distance titles.

She completed an historic “double double” at the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow after defending the 1500m and 3000m races she won in Belgrade two years ago, and she has now been tipped for Olympic glory at Tokyo 2020 by running legend Sebastian Coe.

But she said she wants to combine athletics with some veterinary work to “keep her hand in” and give her a distraction.

She said: “I think athletics is a high pressure environment and it’s very good to have another distraction.

“I’ve been full time athletics since I qualified last summer but I hope to get back to it soon, to the veterinary, do some charity or voluntary work and just keep my hand in.

“It’s nice to have that other thing going on in your life rather than just athletics.”

She added: “Sport’s so unpredictable as well. You hope injuries never crop up... but some things do happen and if your career’s cut short it’s good to have something to fall back on