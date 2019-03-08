A MAN has been arrested after confronting Rangers captain James Tavernier during the club's match with Hibs at Easter Road.

The defender was stooping to get the ball for a throw-in, when a man wearing a black hoodie emerged from the terracing, got onto the pitch, kicked the ball away and clashed with the Rangers star.

The Rangers captain reacted by shoving the assailant as a stewart tried to haul the fan back over a perimeter fence. The fan then looked to push the Englishman back.

The pitch invader was led away by police who moved in to stop the situation escalating.

A seat was also hurled from the stand where Rangers fans were housed as the man was led away.

The confrontation came right before half-time, with Rangers leading 1-0 through a goal by Daniel Candeias.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We can confirm a 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident at Easter Road. Inquiries are ongoing."

Scottish football commentator Chris Sutton said: "Another shameful night in Scotland and it’s only halftime... a supposed Hibs fan involved with James Taverier...it’s only a matter of time before a player gets seriously hurt by a fan... these morons need locking up..."

It comes just five days after Scotland's justice secretary said serious measures are required to tackle unacceptable conduct at football matches.

Humza Yousaf said "nothing was off the table" when it came to dealing with sectarianism and violent behaviour.

His comments come after a spate of incidents, where items including coins and bottles were thrown or sectarian chanting was heard during matches.

There has been concern about a series of unsavoury incidents, including Saturday's Scottish Cup match between Celtic and Hibernian where a glass bottle was thrown at Celtic forward Scott Sinclair.

Last week, footage showed an object almost hitting Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal during Wednesday's 2-1 win for Celtic.

Last month Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd criticised Celtic fans after being hit by a coin and subjected to sectarian abuse while warming up as a substitute during the sides' meeting at Rugby Park.

The problem, previously termed "Scotland's shame", returned to the headlines recently after Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke highlighted the abuse he received from Rangers fans.

The club's chairman Dave King later apologised to Clarke and said everyone at Rangers "abhors the sectarian element that continues to be so prevalent in Scottish football."

Mr Yousaf said measures, including the idea of strict liability or restrictions imposed on clubs through local authority licensing laws, could be implemented.

Under strict liability rules, a club is held responsible for the conduct of its fans.

Sanctions include fines, annulment of a match result, the closure of sections of grounds or playing matches behind closed doors.