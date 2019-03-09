THERE is sadly little mutual respect left in Scottish or British politics as demonstrated by the utter contempt which Westminster has for the SNP and indeed the Scottish Parliament ("Sturgeon rejects wildcat Indyref2", The Herald, March 8).

Westminster is no longer credible with two poorly-led Unionist parties hopelessly divided on Brexit and now riven on religious and racist grounds – Labour tainted with anti-Semitism and the surfacing of Conservative Islamophobia.

While the democratic wishes of the Scottish people and its parliament are ignored and Westminster is driven by blind British nationalism and its imperial past, the UK is undoubtedly broken.

As the disaster of Brexit deepens, can we really afford Westminster to govern Scotland? The Unionist parties’ mantra that Scotland and its people are too small, too poor and too stupid to govern themselves has never been valid. In comparison to small independent nations like Iceland, Ireland, the Nordic counties and many more, Scotland is in fact big enough, rich enough and smart enough to govern itself and decide its own destiny with Europe and the world.

Grant Frazer,

Cruachan, Newtonmore.

NICOLA Sturgeon in indicating we can only get an independence referendum through seeking permission from Westminster through a section 30 order is wrong. We can still go ahead and hold a consultative or advisory referendum on Scottish independence without recourse to Westminster, as this is within the powers of the Scottish Parliament to do so.

Stephen Tierney, Professor of Constitutional Theory at the University of Edinburgh, in an article he wrote on March 21, 2017 for the Centre for Constitutional Change stated: "In 2012 I argued that there was a plausible case to be made that the current powers of the Scottish Parliament do indeed allow it to legislate on the subject of an independence referendum ... I still consider the argument to be valid; the relevant devolved powers of the Scottish Parliament have not changed since that time."

This consultative referendum on Scottish independence would be legal in that the devolved Scottish Parliament is the embodiment of a renegotiation of the terms of union on the part of the sovereign Scottish people and therefore the Scottish Parliament is the legitimate representative of the people of Scotland and can legally sound out what the wishes of the Scottish people are on the future of Scotland as an independent nation without recourse to Westminster.

Let us go forward and hold a consultative referendum on Scottish independence now, as the window of opportunity is with us as Britain's Brexit difficulty is Scotland's opportunity.

Sean Clerkin,

99 Aurs Road, Barrhead.

MORE than a decade ago, the senior BBC journalist Jeremy Paxman started a debate about being ruled by a “Scottish Raj”. After “leaks” from Downing Street to the media, echoed today by Jeremy Hunt, that “of course, an independence referendum will be ruled out”, should we consider Scotland to be ruled by an imperialistic “English Raj”?

Now that a referendum is ruled out, presumably forever, we have the Maggie Thatcher road map from some years ago to guide us. Scotland, she said “has the undoubted right to national self-determination”. She also stated in parliament that what Scotland had to do to be independent, was “to elect a majority of Scottish MPs to this House”. So there is the answer. The SNP should declare that the next Westminster election (and every subsequent one) will be fought on “taking back control” to Scotland. As Theresa May, with her grim attempt at humour said, “Simples”.

It really does look as if there is no political middle ground/constitutional settlement that is on offer, or can be offered. Independence or rule from London.

GR Weir,

17 Mill Street, Ochiltree.

YOU report that Jeremy Hunt stated that the Prime Minister would refuse a request from the Scottish Government for a Section 30 Independence Referendum. The Scottish Tories, Scottish Labour and the Scottish Liberals Democrats have stated they will object to any future request likewise.

The Scottish Government has previously, by a margin of 10 votes, received Scottish Parliamentary approval for a request to be made at a time and date of their choosing; democracy at work.

We now have this Unionist mantra that the country doesn’t want another referendum and the Tories totally ignoring the overwhelming vote by the Scottish people to remain in the EU, thus denying a second referendum on EU membership.

This attempt to frustrate and ignore the Scottish Parliament’s democratic decisions and the Scottish people’s vote to remain in the EU will come back to haunt them at future elections. Democracy must win the day no matter on what side of the fence you sit.

Robert Buirds,

12 Lomond Avenue, Port Glasgow.

IT is unsurprising that speculation continues about just how the SNP might pursue a second referendum, when the First Minister has still not given any clarification about how she might respond to the various possible outcomes for Brexit. Nicola Sturgeon’s strategy seems to be to hold the threat of a second independence referendum over us all, conveniently forgetting previous assurances about only pursuing one if it was clear the people of Scotland wanted it.

If the First Minister believes her previous statements were not hard and fast commitments then she should perhaps consider reiterating them now and ensuring that there is no longer any such dubiety.

Keith Howell,

White Moss, West Linton, Peeblesshire.

ON Tuesday we were told by the SNP that it would hold an unofficial independence referendum, without a section 30 order.

On Thursday, the SNP ruled this out, explicitly stating indyref2 can only be held with Downing St’s agreement.

Is the SNP stringing along its most loyal supporters?

It certainly seems the SNP establishment is playing them for fools.

Martin Redfern,

Woodcroft Road,

Edinburgh.