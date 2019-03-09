TWO climbers have been found after they were missing overnight amid a high avalanche risk in the Highlands.
The two men were reported overdue on Friday evening in the Glencoe area.
Police said a search operation was launched at around 7pm and continued until late on Friday.
The search resumed at around 8am on Saturday, involving Glencoe, Lochaber and Oban Mountain Rescue Teams along with the RAF and Police Scotland Mountain Rescue teams and a Coastguard helicopter.
The helicopter crew on Friday reported that they saw evidence of an avalanche in the area.
HM Coastguard said one climber was found at midday on Saturday and the helicopter paramedic winchman assessed them for hypothermia.
The second climber was located at around 12.30pm.
There was no information about the condition of the climbers.
The Scottish Avalanche Information Service warned of a "considerable" avalanche hazard on Friday and Saturday.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The two men were reported overdue last night.
"Searches began at around 7pm on Friday and carried on until late and resumed on Saturday."
