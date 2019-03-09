POLICE have launched a murder investigation after a chef was found fatally injured in an Edinburgh street.

Lionel Simenya, 36, died following an altercation on Fords Road in the west of the city.

Mr Simenya, originally from Burundi in Africa, was found at around 3.50am on Thursday.

Police confirmed they are treating his death as murder following the results of a post-mortem examination.

His family said they had been devastated by the death of the "hard-working and dedicated" chef.

Detective Inspector Stuart Alexander said: "It is understood that Mr Simenya was within his vehicle in Fords Road and has become involved in an altercation.

"I have a full team pursuing various lines of inquiry and I am particularly keen for anybody in the surrounding area who has private CCTV or dashcam footage from the early hours of Thursday morning to contact us.

"We are making inquiries to ascertain whether a Peugeot car that was stolen on Thursday morning on Fords Road and found abandoned in the same street is connected."

He added: "Lionel Simenya moved to the UK a number of years ago. He was a highly thought of, hard-working man who kept himself to himself and has met a tragic death.

"I am confident the answer to solving this horrific crime lies in the communities of Edinburgh and no matter how insignificant you think any information is, please contact us and let us assess it.

"This must be playing on the consciences of the individuals responsible and I would urge those people to come forward."

In a statement issued through police, Mr Simenya's family said: "We are profoundly shocked and extremely saddened that our beloved Lionel has been taken from us in such a cruel manner.

"Lionel was a hard-working and dedicated chef, who had won an award for his skills.

"We would ask anyone who can help police with their investigation to get in touch and provide any information that can bring those involved in his death to justice.

"Anyone who was involved should search their conscience and realise that our family have been left devastated by their actions. Hopefully then they will do the right thing."