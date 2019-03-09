FIVE men have been arrested over disorder at the Hibs v Rangers match on Friday night.
Two men were arrested before the game at Easter Road in Edinburgh, and three were detained after the 1-1 draw.
Shortly before half-time in the Scottish Premiership match, a supporter was seen going on to the side of the pitch and becoming involved in an exchange with Rangers captain James Tavernier.
A seat was also hurled from the stand.
Police said inquiries are continuing.
Superintendent Barry Blair said: "It is extremely disappointing to see such acts of disorder disrupt a football match and this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.
"Investigations remain ongoing and five men have so far been arrested and charged in connection with incidents that occurred prior to and during the match.
One of the alleged disorder offences includes the use of a pyrotechnic device.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment