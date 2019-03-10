R&B singer R Kelly has walked out of a Chicago jail after a 161,000 US dollar (£124,000) child support payment was made on his behalf.
Kelly was freed three days after a judge ordered him to be jailed until he paid the total amount of back child support he owed.
Officials said the person who paid the sum in full did not want to be identified, and they left the section of the bond slip where they should be named blank.
In a brief statement as he left jail on Saturday, Kelly said: “I promise you, we’re going to straighten all this stuff out.”
Kelly was charged in a separate case last month with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to four women, including three who were minors when the alleged abuse occurred. He has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Kelly spent a weekend in jail after his arrest last month and was not freed until a 47-year-old suburban Chicago business owner posted his 100,000 dollar (£77,000) bail. At the time, his defence attorney said Kelly’s finances were “a mess”.
The singer told CBS This Morning during an interview last week that people had stolen money from his bank accounts.
