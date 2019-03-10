THE call of the land is an immensely powerful one for crofters such as Donald Mackinnon. He is just 23, but has been, he says, “a crofter my whole life.”

He was brought up on a croft on the island of Lewis. He left to spend four years at Glasgow University, where he studied geography and politics, and returned home two years ago to take up crofting.

“I started on the croft, part time, and started building up a flock of sheep, and got involved in the political side of things as well, with the [Scottish] Crofting Federation.” He is now the organisation’s vice chairman.

MacKinnon helped organise a visit to the island last month by members of the Westminster parliament’s Scottish Affairs Committee. The committee published an online multimedia report last week, and the chairman, Pete Wishart MP, said the visit revealed the “historic significance” of crofting to the Isle of Lewis and the importance of crofting as the lifeblood of island communities.” He added: “Any post-Brexit agricultural policy must take into account the integral role of crofting in supporting the economic and social fabric of the Western Isles.”

At a roundtable with crofters, the report says, the MPs “discussed the challenges of raising livestock in such a harsh environment; the importance of crofting for environment and land management on this island, the difficulties crofters faced accessing financial support, and inability of the Less Favoured Area Support Scheme to take account of the specific needs of crofters.”

Crofting, Donald MacKinnon explains, is a regulated system, “so it’s different from farming in that there’s a lot of legislation around what you maybe can and cannot do on a croft.

“But really what gives crofting is protection: it’s meant that these small units have remained, whereas in farming, these units would be amalgamated, and the result of that is that you have fewer people living on the land. But in a crofting community you have a quite dense rural population compared to other parts of rural Scotland. That’s one of the benefits of crofting - retention of population.”

He adds: “It’s a connection to the land as well. The croft that I work, I can trace back people in my family being on it for well over a hundred years. Closer to 200 years. There’s that deep connection to that place, and that makes people stay on the land where they’ve got that connection.”

Crofting is based around townships, with clusters of villages arranged around crofting. In MacKinnon’s own township, there are some 45 crofts, each of which occupy five acres. They each have a share in a common grazing.

“That creates a community around crofting and around the communal tasks of looking after the sheep. And then you have the wider crofting community, which organises things like the auction mart and other things.”

Personally, MacKinnon enjoys the agricultural side of things, like tending to his sheep. “There are two sides to it: there’s the crofting side, and there’s the interest in the legislation, and the history of it, and that connection to the land.

“But there’s also just an enjoyment of agriculture, though not everybody has that. There’s plenty people here who spent their childhoods having to chase sheep, or stand in a fank [sheep-pen], helping their parents all day, and they don’t want to have anything to do with it. It’s not for them.But then you get people like me, who are crazy enough to enjoy it, and take it and carry on with it.

“I feel recently that there are more young people who’re taking an active interest in the agricultural side and want to keep a flock of sheep or cows. It’s really encouraging.

“But the thing about the Highlands and islands is that our population is in a pretty bad shape, demographically,” he adds. “We need people to move into the area. Even if we kept a higher proportion of young people staying here, it wouldn’t be enough. We need people moving into the area - and if they want to croft, that’s great. Sometimes they can bring different ideas with them and look at things in a different way.”

There are other problems on the horizon. Most crofters across the Highlands and islands are what is known as ‘store lamb producers’; they breed sheep, selling the lambs in September at sales in Stornoway, Dingwall, and Thainstone, Inverurie. The purchasers - finishers - take them to farms on the mainland and feed them on grass or turnips before selling them on.

“That’s the connection between crofting and the wider agricultural industry,” says MacKinnon. “There have been a lot of reports about the possibility of a no-deal Brexit and its impact on crofting. We’ve been talking about that for years, and about the importance of the E.U. market to crofters as a direct result of that trade."

The National Sheep Association warned last week that creating a market for British lamb to rival what is currently sent to the EU could take up to 10 years if there is a no-deal Brexit.

MacKinnon emphasises that these issues are not unique to crofters in Lewis. Crofters across the Highlands and Islands, he says, are faced with the same uncertainty around Brexit and the future of agricultural support.

But there is a more immediate problem facing hard-working Lewis crofters like Donald MacKinnon. Geese.

“Aside from Brexit, they’re the major threat to crofting at the moment. We have an exploding population of greylag geese. They’re eating a lot of the grass that crofters would either graze their sheep or cattle on, or grow for cutting for silage.

“There’s been a management scheme in place where SNH [Scottish National Heritage] fund various schemes to try to control the goose population, but we’re increasingly concerned that the noises are that this funding is going to be taken away. That would put us back to square one.

“There’s a cull happening every year,” he adds. “It keeps numbers under control but it’s nowhere near the point of wiping them out, or anything like that. But without that downward pressure on the population, we worry that it will just get out of control.”

"The lifeblood of island communities"

By Pete Wishart MP, chair of the Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster.

LAST month the Scottish Affairs Committee visited the Isle of Lewis as part of our inquiry into the future of Scottish Agriculture, to get a better understanding of crofting on island communities. We heard that crofting was the lifeblood of island communities and that any post-Brexit agricultural policy needed to take into account the integral role crofters performed in supporting the economic and social fabric of the Western Isles.

Throughout our visit we discussed the challenges of raising livestock in such a harsh environment, the importance of crofting for the environment and land management on this island and the difficulties crofters faced accessing financial support. We also saw the key role that crofters play in their community and the efforts they made to protect this historic and unique form of island land management.

During our meetings with crofters, concern was raised about the long-term supply of crofters on the island, with local residents concerned about the lack of new entrants in the sector. This was put down to three reasons; schools not promoting crofting to students as a form of future employment; the high cost of purchasing and managing croft tenancies; and the lack of tailored agricultural support for crofting within the funding provided for less favoured farming areas. There was a feeling amongst some residents that these concerns were not priorities for government, with mainland farmers being prioritised over island crofters.

One of the suggestions from crofters was for a full independent crofting review which could look at all aspects of crofting and make recommendations to government. The other was to create a separate stream of financial support to be accessed by those involved in crofting.

When the UK Government is designing post-Brexit agricultural policy, it is vital that it meets the needs of diverse groups such as crofters and is not designed only with large-scale mainland agri-businesses in mind. Crofters have felt like they are on the peripheries of agricultural policy for far too long. Crofting is a historic and unique feature of our agricultural infrastructure providing its own culture and national story. We must make sure it is protected as the UK leaves the EU.

* The report can be read at https://spark.adobe.com/page/uRwH8JJPUTZky/