The father of a student who was found dead on a beach has described the police’s admission that emergency calls about his son were mishandled as feeling like “an admission of guilt”.

Officers have said 999 calls from the public about 23-year-old Scott Calder’s welfare were not handled as well as they could have been and have now made recommendations for improvement.

Today marks 21 weeks since Scott was found dead in Longniddry, East Lothian, having been at a beer festival with friends the previous night.

The Masters student was highly intoxicated and was seen staggering along a country road on October 13 last year, having become separated from friends after the event.

Several members of the public called to report concerns for Scott, and others at the festival say they told nearby officers about his condition.

Police did pick him up in their car, assessed him and decided he was safe to be left alone, before dropping him at a remote bus stop without a phone or wallet. He was found dead around a mile away the following morning.

Now officers have told Scott’s parents Brian and Karen Calder that they have identified a “notable incident” around the handling of calls about Scott’s wellbeing.

The phrase “notable incident” is used when the performance of call handlers or officers is “likely to have a significant impact on the reputation of the division, Police Scotland or partners”, and where lessons could be learned. Fewer than 1 per cent of calls to Police Scotland result in notable incidents, according to official figures.

Brian Calder said: “Only a few days ago I was told that calls about Scott had been designated as a notable incident. I was told about this as a courtesy, with no other details as to what exactly this incident meant or what it involved.

“Police Scotland say they encourage their officers and staff to capture incidents where there may be an opportunity for additional training, a change in the process or improvement in their services to the public.

“To the layman this was and is an admission of guilt. I feel as though this is the first time they are possibly acknowledging something went wrong that night.

“We knew this all along but wish we hadn’t had to wait for 21 weeks for this to emerge.”

The force said it is unable to give further details about what they discovered during the review of the call handling process as Scott’s death is still under investigation.

This week officers made submissions to the Crown Office, who will now consider whether any other action should be taken in relation to the tragedy.

As previously reported, Scott’s family have called for a Fatal Accident Inquiry into his death and have instructed a law firm to help them get justice.

Police Scotland referred the circumstances of Scott’s death to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner, who decided officers acted appropriately.

Chief Inspector Stuart Reid, area commander for the Borders, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Scott Calder’s family.

“I remain committed to discussing the circumstances surrounding Scott’s death with his family.

“It would be inappropriate at this time to share any further information until this meeting has taken place.”

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “The Procurator Fiscal has received a report in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man in Longniddry Bents, East Lothian on October 14, 2018.

“The investigation into the death, under the direction of Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit, is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments."